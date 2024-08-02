Mosca, scambio detenuti e negoziati Ucraina cose diverse

epa11517313 Russian citizens released after the Russian-US prisoner swap in Turkiye disembark from a plane at an airport in Moscow, Russia, 01 August 2024. On August 01, Ankara hosted the Russian-US exchange of 26 individuals held in prisons in the United States, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and Belarus. Ten of the prisoners exchanged, including two minors, went to Russia, 13 to Germany, and three to the US. Those returned to Russia include Artem and Anna Dultsev with their children, Vadim Krasikov, Pavel Rubtsov, Mikhail Mikushin, Roman Seleznev, Vladislav Klyushin, and Vadim Konoshchenok. EPA/KIRILL ZYKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT