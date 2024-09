Mosca, 'scambiati 103 prigionieri per parte con l'Ucraina'

epaselect epa11601917 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) are welcomed by relatives and military personnel following a swap, at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, 13 September 2024, amid the Russian invasion. "Another return of our people – something we always wait for and work tirelessly to achieve. 49 Ukrainians are now home [...] We must bring home every single one of our people, both military and civilian," Ukrainian President Zelensky said on 13 September on social media. Ukraine did not say how many Russians had been released in return, while Moscow was yet to comment. EPA/STR