Mosca rivendica presa di un altro villaggio in Ucraina
epaselect epa11589454 An elderly woman at a transit center for people fleeing the Donetsk region in Pavlohrad, central-eastern Ukraine, 05 September 2024 (issued 06 September 2024), amid the Russian invasion. Civilians are being evacuated from Pokrovsk and other cities in the area in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region to an evacuee transit centre in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Until recently, evacuations from Pokrovsk were carried out by train, but as security conditions deteriorated amid fears of a possible Russian attack, evacuations have been carried out by road. Pokrovsk is an important logistical hub and reinforcement point for the Ukrainian forces on the eastern frontline. Russian forces have been advancing on the city for months and are within 10km, where officials are urging the remaining population to leave. EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA
AA
MOSCA, 13 OTT - La Russia ha annunciato oggi di aver catturato un altro villaggio dell'Ucraina orientale mentre si avvicina all'importante città di Pokrovsk, dove le sue forze stanno avanzando da settimane. Il ministero della Difesa di Mosca ha affermato che le sue forze hanno ora preso Mykhailivka, alle porte della città di Selydove, e a sud di Pokrovsk. Selydove è stata gravemente danneggiata da mesi di bombardamenti e ha visto la maggior parte della sua popolazione fuggire. La Russia ha cercato di catturare Pokrovsk, una città mineraria dove vivevano circa 60.000 persone prima che Mosca lanciasse la sua offensiva.
