Mosca rivendica presa di un altro villaggio in Ucraina

epaselect epa11589454 An elderly woman at a transit center for people fleeing the Donetsk region in Pavlohrad, central-eastern Ukraine, 05 September 2024 (issued 06 September 2024), amid the Russian invasion. Civilians are being evacuated from Pokrovsk and other cities in the area in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region to an evacuee transit centre in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Until recently, evacuations from Pokrovsk were carried out by train, but as security conditions deteriorated amid fears of a possible Russian attack, evacuations have been carried out by road. Pokrovsk is an important logistical hub and reinforcement point for the Ukrainian forces on the eastern frontline. Russian forces have been advancing on the city for months and are within 10km, where officials are urging the remaining population to leave. EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA