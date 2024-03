Mosca rivendica la cattura di un villaggio vicino Bakhmut

epa10648900 A still image taken from a handout video made available by Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) telegram channel shows Denis Pushilin (L) installing a DPR flag atop of a damaged building in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, 23 May 2023. The Russian-backed official visited Bakhmut to inspect the settlement. The frontline city of Bakhmut, a key target for Russian forces, has seen heavy fighting for months. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/HEAD OF THE DONETSK PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES