Mosca, raid risposta a uso armi americane da parte di Kiev

epa11746276 People walk with flashlights amid power cuts following a country-wide drone and rocket shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, 28 November 2024. Russian troops launched 97 shock drones across Ukraine overnight, as well as 91 missiles of different types, according to the Air Force Command of Ukraine. The prime minister confirmed missiles and drones were directed at Ukrainian energy facilities. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO