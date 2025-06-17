Mosca, 'Pyongyang invierà nel Kursk sminatori e operai
epa12016262 A handout photo made available by the acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexander Khinshtein shows mines and munitions left behind by Ukrainian troops, during the governor's visit to Pogrebki, Kursk region, Russia, 07 April 2025. According to the governor, Ukrainian troops mined houses, cars and cemeteries before retreating. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, several kilometers in the south of the region remain under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. EPA/Alexander Khinshtein HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 17 GIU - Il leader nordcoreano Kim Jong-un ha deciso di inviare nella regione russa di Kursk 1.000 sminatori e 5.000 operai militari per contribuire alla ricostruzione dopo l'invasione delle truppe ucraine, respinta con l'aiuto dei soldati di Pyongyang. Lo ha annunciato il segretario del Consiglio di sicurezza nazionale russo, Serghei Shoigu, dopo un incontro a Pyongyang con lo stesso Kim. Lo riferisce l'agenzia Interfax.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
