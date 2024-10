Mosca, preso il controllo di Vuhledar nel Donetsk

epa11639594 A commuter (R) walks past a volunteer sitting next to an advertising banner reading ‘Information point - Military service under contract in Moscow’ in an underground passage in Moscow, Russia, 03 October 2024. About 190,000 people signed contracts with the Defense Ministry in 2024, 23,000 of which in Moscow alone, according to Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY