Mosca, oltre 76.000 evacuati da zone di confine nel Kursk

epa11540295 A handout photo made available by the Government of Kursk region of Russia shows people from the border districts of the Kursk region boarding buses to travel to children's camps in the Moscow region, in Kursk, Russia, 09 August 2024. More than 240 children from the border areas of the Kursk region went by bus to the Moscow region. According to Andrei Belostotsky, acting deputy governor of the Kursk region, at least four people were killed as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, while over 3,000 civilians were evacuated from border areas. EPA/GOVERNMENT OF KURSK REGION HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES