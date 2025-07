Mosca,'non risultano superstiti nello schianto dell'aereo'

epa12257902 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Amur Region shows smoke rises from the plane crash site of an An-24 passenger plane of Angara Airline in far east Amur region, Russia, 24 July 2025. A Russian An-24 passenger plane of Angara Airline crashed with 40 passengers in the far east Amur region, Russian Ministry of Emergencies said. EPA/RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS / HANDOUT HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLEHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES