Mosca, 'nella notte abbattuti 46 droni ucraini'
epa10818443 Hotel Radisson Collection former hotel Ukraine (L) and Moscow City business center (C) during sunset in Moscow, Russia, 24 August 2023. Moscow was attacked by three drones on 23 August 2023. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that the air defense forces stopped an attempt by Ukraine to carry out an attack by three unmanned aerial vehicles in Moscow. â€˜Two of the drones were destroyed by air defense in the air over the territory of Mozhaisk and Khimki districts of the Moscow region. The third UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, collided with the building of the Moscow City business center,â€™ the Russian Defence Ministry said. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
ROMA, 21 AGO - Le difese aeree russe hanno abbattuto la notte scorsa 46 droni ucraini in sei regioni del Paese inclusa quella di Mosca: lo hanno reso noto su Telegram il ministero della Difesa russo e autorità locali. Il ministero ha precisato che 11 droni sono stati distrutti sul territorio della regione della capitale russa, 23 sulla regione di Bryansk, dei sei sul territorio della regione di Belgorod, tre sulla regione di Kaluga e due sulla regione di Kursk. Inoltre, il governatore della regione di Oryol, Andrey Klychkov, ha affermato che un drone è stato abbattuto sul territorio locale.
