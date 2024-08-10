Mosca, 'minaccia diretta a centrale nucleare nel Kursk'
epa11539095 A handout picture made available by the Russian Emergency Ministryâ€™s press service shows staff from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations assisting people evacuated from the border settlements of the Kursk region, as they arrive at a railway station in Oryol, Russia, 09 August 2024. According to Andrei Belostotsky, acting deputy governor of the Kursk region, at least four people were killed as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, while over 3,000 civilians were evacuated from border areas. EPA/Russian Emergencies Ministry HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 10 AGO - Le azioni delle forze armate ucraine nella regione russa di Kursk costituiscono una "minaccia diretta" alla centrale nucleare della regione: lo ha detto il presidente dell'agenzia atomica russa Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, in un colloquio con il capo dell'Agenzia internazionale per l'energia atomica (Aiea), Rafael Grossi. Lo riporta l'agenzia di stampa russa Ria Novosti.
