Mosca,'massiccio' raid ucraino a Sochi, 2 morti, 11 feriti
epa12256346 A Ukrainian drone pilot with the combat name 'Milton' from the 20th Lyubart Brigade of the 1st Corps of the National Guard Azov prepares the control drone with which he will guide FPV unmanned aerial vehicles on an attack mission on the Toretsk frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 22 July 2025 (issued 23 July 2025). First Person View (FPV) drones have become one of the most widely used weapons by the Ukrainian and Russian armies in the conflict in Ukraine EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA
MOSCA, 24 LUG - Due donne sono state uccise e altre 11 persone sono rimaste ferite in "massiccio attacco di droni" ucraini sulla città russa di Sochi, sul Mar Nero. Lo ha detto il governatore del territorio di Krasnodar, Veniamin Kondatryev, citato dall'agenzia Interfax. Il governatore ha precisato che le due donne si trovavano in strada quando sono state colpite dai rottami di un drone intercettato dalle difese antiaeree.
