Mosca,'massiccio' raid ucraino a Sochi, 2 morti, 11 feriti

epa12256346 A Ukrainian drone pilot with the combat name 'Milton' from the 20th Lyubart Brigade of the 1st Corps of the National Guard Azov prepares the control drone with which he will guide FPV unmanned aerial vehicles on an attack mission on the Toretsk frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 22 July 2025 (issued 23 July 2025). First Person View (FPV) drones have become one of the most widely used weapons by the Ukrainian and Russian armies in the conflict in Ukraine EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA