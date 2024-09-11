Mosca, liberati 10 villaggi nella regione di Kursk

epa11596957 A woman evacuated from the Kursk regional border area with Ukraine, receives help from the Russian Red Cross in downtown Kursk, Russia, 10 September 2024. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region since 06 August following a Ukrainian military incursion into the Russian border region. Russian authorities have introduced a 'counter-terrorist operation' and federal emergency regimes in the region, and more than 121,000 people have been resettled from nine border areas. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on 10 September, that Ukrainian troops losses in the Kursk direction over the day amounted to more than 380 servicemen, and over the entire period of its military operations to more than 11,800 servicemen. EPA/STRINGER