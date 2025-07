Mosca, 'la Russia rimane aperta agli artisti italiani'

epa10872394 State Academic Mariinsky Theatre Artistic and General Director, Valery Gergiev attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) with members of the Mariinsky Theatre Board of Trustees dedicated to the theatre's upcoming 240th anniversary at the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, Russia, 20 September 2023. EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT