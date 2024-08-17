Mosca, Kiev prepara attacco a centrale nucleare di Kursk

epa11551302 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, 16 August 2024. The Russian Defense Ministry said on 15 August that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 220 military personnel and 19 armored vehicles during the day, with total losses amounting to 2860 military personnel, 41 tanks, 63 armored personnel carriers-infantry fighting vehicles, 213 armored vehicles. Kursk's acting regional governor Alexey Smirnov stated that the situation in the region remains difficult: the Ukrainian Armed Forces control 28 settlements. According to Smirnov, about 2000 people live in these settlements, with more than 121,000 people having been evacuated since Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region began on 06 August 2024. EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT