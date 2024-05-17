Mosca, intercettati 51 droni diretti su regioni russe
MOSCA, 17 MAG - I sistemi di difesa aerei russi hanno intercettato la scorsa notte 51 droni ucraini lanciati contro regioni russe, dei quali 44 su quella di Krasnodar. Lo rende noto il ministero della Difesa. Sei sono stati distrutti sulla regione di Belgorod e uno su quella di Kursk. Altri 51 velivoli senza pilota sono stati distrutti sulla Crimea, annessa da Mosca.
