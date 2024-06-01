Mosca, il gruppo "Nord" continua ad avanzare in Ucraina
epaselect epa11228536 Alexander, the leader of a local community, shows burnt S300 missile launchers outside a village some 10 km from the frontline, near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 18 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. About 3,000 people live in 13 villages of the Kurylivska Community of the Kupiansk district, where more than 12,000 people lived before the war. The remaining residents refuse to leave their homes as they have nowhere else to go and no financial resources. Kupiansk, a once-occupied town, has seen increased assaults by Russia in recent months. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV
AA
ROMA, 01 GIU - Nel corso di un'operazione militare speciale in Ucraina, unità del gruppo di truppe Nord hanno continuato ad avanzare più in profondità nelle difese nemiche durante il giorno. Lo ha riferito alla Tass il capo del centro stampa del gruppo, Sergei Zybinsky. "Le unità del gruppo di truppe Nord continuano ad avanzare nelle profondità della difesa nemica. Respinti quattro contrattacchi a Liptsy e Volchansk. Le forze armate ucraine - conclude Zybinsky - hanno perso fino a 225 militari, un carro armato, 6 veicoli e un deposito di munizioni".
