Mosca, il gruppo "Nord" continua ad avanzare in Ucraina

epaselect epa11228536 Alexander, the leader of a local community, shows burnt S300 missile launchers outside a village some 10 km from the frontline, near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 18 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. About 3,000 people live in 13 villages of the Kurylivska Community of the Kupiansk district, where more than 12,000 people lived before the war. The remaining residents refuse to leave their homes as they have nowhere else to go and no financial resources. Kupiansk, a once-occupied town, has seen increased assaults by Russia in recent months. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV