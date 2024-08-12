Mosca, evacuazione in corso in distretto regione Belgorod

epa11542390 A still image taken from a handout video provided on 10 August 2024 by the Russian Defence Ministry shows Russian troops delivering military equipment to the Kursk region, Russia. According to Andrei Belostotsky, acting deputy governor of the Kursk region, over 3,000 civilians were evacuated from border areas as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region that started on 06 August. On 10 August the Russian Defense Ministry reported that tank units had taken up positions in Kursk Oblast to fight the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee confirmed the enforcement of a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES