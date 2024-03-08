Mosca, due uccisi da droni ucraini nella regione russa Belgorod
MOSCA, 08 MAR - Due persone sono state uccise e una terza ferita nella regione russa di Belgorod in un attacco di droni kamikaze ucraini, secondo quanto reso noto dal governatore, Vyacheslav Gladkov. L'attacco, ha precisato il governatore, è stato compiuto con tre droni kamikaze che si sono abbattuti sul villaggio di Rozhdestvenka, nel distretto di Grayvoronsky.
