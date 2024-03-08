Mosca, due uccisi da droni ucraini nella regione russa Belgorod

epa11055033 Ukrainian volunteers remove debris from the site of a damaged building a day after a missile strike, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 03 January 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 27 people were hospitalized and an injured elderly woman died in an ambulance after a fire broke out in a multi-story building as a result of a rocket attack in Kyiv on 02 January 2024, the city mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on telegram. Some 130 residents were evacuated from the burning building, the State Emergency Service said. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO