Mosca, droni ucraini su Grozny durante caduta aereo azero

epa11794706 People lay flowers in memory of the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 plane crash in Kazakhstan, at an airport outside Baku, Azerbaijan, 26 December 2024 (issued 27 December 2024). Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer ERJ-190AR passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed some three kilometres away from the Kazakh city of Aktau on 25 December. At least 29 people, including three minors, were rescued and hospitalized in medical institutions of Aktau, the Kazakhstan's Ministry for Emergency Situations said on 26 December, adding that 38 bodies were found at the site of the crash. EPA/STRINGER