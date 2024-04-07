Mosca, 'droni di Kiev hanno attaccato centrale di Zaporizhzhia'

epa10692584 A picture taken during a visit to Enerhodar organised by the Russian Defence ministry shows evidence of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 15 June 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can still continue to draw water from the Kakhovka reservoir, the IAEA reports. Grossi said that after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, a situation may arise when the water from the Kakhovka reservoir will not be enough to cool the reactors of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, in this case, the reactors can be damaged, which threatens with the onset of radiological consequences. The water level in the reservoir near the Zaporizhzhya TPP has dropped to 11.27 meters and continues to decline. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY