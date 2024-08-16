Mosca, distrutto ponte a Kursk, evacuazione più difficile
epa11551780 A still image taken from handout video provided 16 August 2024 by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian servicemen preparing to fire Russian anti-tank guns â€˜Rapieraâ€™ towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. The Ukrainian army's losses in the Kursk direction in one day amounted to 220 servicemen and 19 armored vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said. In total, during the military actions, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army lost up to 2,860 servicemen, 41 tanks, 40 armored personnel carriers, 23 infantry fighting vehicles, 213 armored combat vehicles, 102 cars, four SAM systems, six MLRS launchers, two transport and loading vehicles, 22 field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 16 AGO - Le forze ucraine hanno distrutto un ponte sul fiume Seim nel distretto di Glushkovsky della regione russa di Kursk. Lo ha detto alla Tass un rappresentante regionale di polizia. "Confermiamo le segnalazioni secondo cui il nemico ha colpito un ponte sul Seim. L'evacuazione via terra da una parte del distretto di Glushkovsky è interrotta", ha aggiunto. In seguito, anche il governatore ad interim della regione di Kursk Alexey Smirnov ha confermato che un ponte sul fiume Seim è stato distrutto da un attacco ucraino.
