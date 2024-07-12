Mosca, 'determinati a rispondere ai missili Usa in Europa'
epa10498429 Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov delivers his speech during a session of the Conference on Disarmament at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 02 March 2023. EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI
MOSCA, 12 LUG - Il vice ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Ryabkov ha dichiarato che "nessuno in Occidente dovrebbe avere dubbi sulla determinazione" della Russia a rispondere al possibile schieramento in Europa di missili americani a raggio intermedio: lo scrive la Tass riprendendo un'intervista di Ryabkov alla tv di Stato russa.
