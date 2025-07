Mosca, 'contro Gergiev una persecuzione senza precedenti'

epa09452374 Russian conductor Valery Gergiev performs, with The Munich Philharmonic orchestra, Bruckner's Symphony No. 6 in A major WAB 106 on the stage of Grand Palace Hall during Enescu Festival 2021, in Bucharest, Romania, 06 September 2021. The festival, held every two years since 1958, is the biggest classical music festival held in Romania and is named after Romanian composer and violinist George Enescu. The 2021 edition runs from 28 August to 26 September 2021 with the participation of 32 orchestras from 14 countries, totaling 3,500 foreign and Romanian artists. Special measures are being taken to reduce health risks for spectators and artists. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT