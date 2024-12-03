Mosca, conquistati 2 villaggi in regioni Zaporizhzhia e Donetsk

epa11047935 Ukrainian rescuers take cover during shelling at the site of a rocket attack on a civilian factory in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 29 December 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least 16 people have died and dozens more injured after Russia launched a wave of airstrikes across Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said on 29 December. Strikes were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other Ukrainian cities. Russia launched 'more than 150 missiles and combat drones' at Ukrainian cities, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in a statement, adding that extensive damage included residential buildings, educational institutions and hospitals. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO