Mosca, conquistata un'altra città nel sud dell'Ucraina
epa11402797 A police officer inspects the rubble of a private building hit by shelling, in Orikhiv, near the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine, 10 June 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Less than a thousand people, mostly elderly, still live in Orikhiv as opposed to the 15,000 inhabitants before the Russian invasion. There is currently no water or gas, electricity is scarcely available and locals spend most of their day seeking shelter in basements to protect themselves from daily shelling. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO
ROMA, 16 GIU - Mosca ha rivendicato la conquista di un'altra città nel sud dell'Ucraina. Si tratta di Zagirne, nella regione di Zaporizhzhia, scrivono le agenzie russe. "Le unità del raggruppamento delle forze orientali hanno liberato l'insediamento di Zagirne nella regione di Zaporizhia e hanno occupato posizioni più favorevoli", ha affermato il ministero della Difesa russo nel suo briefing quotidiano.
