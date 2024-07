Mosca conferma il carcere per il dissidente Orlov

epa11472037 Jailed human rights activist Oleg Orlov is seen on TV screen as he participates in a court appeal hearing via video link from his prison against his sentence at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 11 July 2024. The Golovinsky Court of Moscow sentenced Oleg Orlov, co-chair of the Memorial human rights center (liquidated by a Supreme Court ruling), to two and a half years in prison on February 27, 2024, for "repeatedly discrediting the Russian army. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV