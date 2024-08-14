Mosca,colpito in Kursk blindato ucraino prodotto in Italia

epa11546539 A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry shows a Lancet drone striking a mobile missile launcher of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the border area in the Kursk region, Russia, 12 August 2024. According to Andrei Belostotsky, acting deputy governor of the Kursk region, over 3,000 civilians were evacuated from border areas as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region that started on 06 August. On 10 August the National Anti-Terrorism Committee confirmed the enforcement of a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES