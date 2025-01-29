Mosca, bimbo 2 anni e madre uccisi da un drone a Belgorod
epa11579874 A handout photo made available on the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel, shows a grocery markey building destroyed following Ukraine shelling in Belgorod, Russia, 02 September 2024. According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, 11 civilians, including two children, were injured as a result of two air attacks. Nine wounded were hospitalized in Belgorod hospitals, two were given medical care, and further treatment will continue on an outpatient basis. Five of the injured are in serious condition, including two children. EPA/BELGOROD GOVERNOR VYACHESLAV GLA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 29 GEN - Un bambino di due anni e sua madre sono rimasti uccisi in un attacco di droni ucraini che hanno colpito un edificio residenziale nella regione russa di Belgorod, secondo quanto riferito dal governatore, Vyacheslav Gladkov. Nell'attacco, avvenuto sul villaggio di Razumnoye, sono rimasti feriti un altro bambino e il padre.
