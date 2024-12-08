Mosca, Assad si è dimesso dalla carica di presidente
epa11764583 People shout slogans and carry Syrian flags of the opposition as they celebrate the rebel take over of Damascus, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, 08 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad,' as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/STR
MOSCA, 08 DIC - Nel confermare che Assad ha lasciato la Siria, la Russia ha annunciato che il rais "si è dimesso dal suo incarico" da presidente. "A seguito dei negoziati tra Assad e alcuni partecipanti al conflitto armato sul territorio della Siria, Assad ha deciso di lasciare la carica presidenziale e ha lasciato il Paese, dando istruzioni per effettuare pacificamente il trasferimento del potere", si legge in un comunicato del ministero degli Esteri russo. "La Russia non ha partecipato a questi negoziati", si sottolinea nella nota.
