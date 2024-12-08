Mosca, Assad si è dimesso dalla carica di presidente

epa11764583 People shout slogans and carry Syrian flags of the opposition as they celebrate the rebel take over of Damascus, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, 08 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad,' as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/STR