Mosca amplia l'area di evacuazione nella regione di Kursk
epa11542392 A still image taken from a handout video provided on 10 August 2024 by the Russian Defence Ministry shows Russian troops delivering military equipment to the Kursk region, Russia. According to Andrei Belostotsky, acting deputy governor of the Kursk region, over 3,000 civilians were evacuated from border areas as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region that started on 06 August. On 10 August the Russian Defense Ministry reported that tank units had taken up positions in Kursk Oblast to fight the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee confirmed the enforcement of a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 12 AGO - Le autorità locali della regione russa di Kursk hanno deciso di ampliare l'area di evacuazione dei civili di fronte all'avanzata delle forze ucraine. Il governatore, Alexei Smirnov, ha infatti annunciato che anche gli abitanti del distretto di Belovsky dovranno lasciare le loro case. Sabato Mosca aveva annunciato di avere evacuato 76.000 civili, mentre le autorità ucraine della regione di Sumy, sull'altro versante della frontiera, hanno invitato a partire 20.000 persone.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti