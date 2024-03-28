Mosca, aereo militare precipita in mare vicino Sebastopoli
MOSCA, 28 MAR - Un aereo militare russo è precipitato oggi vicino alla costa di Sebastopoli, in Crimea. Lo ha detto il governatore della città, Mikhail Razvozhayev, aggiungendo che il pilota è stato tratto in salvo. Lo riporta l'agenzia Interfax.
