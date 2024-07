Mosca, abbattuti 33 droni ucraini in Crimea

epa10958414 People attend the International Exhibition-forum Russia on the opening day as a screen shows a map displaying Crimea, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson, as part of Russian territory, at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia, 04 November 2023. The International Exhibition-forum Russia, designed to demonstrate Russian main achievements in technology, science, tourism and culture, runs from 04 November 2023 to 12 April 2024. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV