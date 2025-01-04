Mosca, abbattuti 16 droni ucraini nella notte
(ANSA-AFP) - ROMA, 04 GEN - Sedici droni ucraini sono stati abbattuti durante la notte sui cieli della Russia. Lo ha reso noto il ministero della Difesa di Mosca - citato dalla Tass -, spiegando che "10 droni sono stati abbattuti dai sistemi di difesa aerea nella regione di Bryansk, tre su quella di Smolensk, uno su Belgorod, uno su Pskov e l'ultimo sulla regione di Leningrado". (ANSA-AFP).
