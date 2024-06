Mosca, a fuoco raffineria petrolio ad Azov dopo attacco di droni

epa10526221 Smoke rises from a fire in the building of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, 16 March 2023. The governor of the Rostov region Golubev announced the collapse of two walls during a fire in the utility rooms of the Frontier Directorate of the FSB of Russia. It was previously determined that the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the electrical wiring inside the building. The spreading fire caused explosions of containers with fuel and lubricants. The fire spread over an area of 800 square meters, as a result, two walls collapsed," Golubev wrote in his Telegram channel. The emergency services reported that the fire was localized. EPA/STRINGER