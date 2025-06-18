Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Mosca, 48 droni ucraini contro la Russia durante la notte

epa12180583 Ukrainian servicemen of a unit of the Volunteer Formation of the United Territorial Community (DFTG) shoot at drones flying towards Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 June 2025. The volunteers are firing with a Browning M2 machine gun and a Kalashnikov rifle and shot down at least one target during the night, the DFTG said. At least 14 people died and more than 60 were injured in Kyiv after Russia launched a large-scale combined attack with at least 32 missiles and nearly 440 drones across Ukraine, according to the State Emergency Service. EPA/STAS KOZLIUK
epa12180583 Ukrainian servicemen of a unit of the Volunteer Formation of the United Territorial Community (DFTG) shoot at drones flying towards Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 June 2025. The volunteers are firing with a Browning M2 machine gun and a Kalashnikov rifle and shot down at least one target during the night, the DFTG said. At least 14 people died and more than 60 were injured in Kyiv after Russia launched a large-scale combined attack with at least 32 missiles and nearly 440 drones across Ukraine, according to the State Emergency Service. EPA/STAS KOZLIUK
AA

MOSCA, 18 GIU - Il ministero della Difesa russo ha detto che durante la notte le forze ucraine hanno lanciato 48 droni contro il territorio della Federazione, di cui due sulla regione di Mosca. Tutti sarebbero stati intercettati. Le altre regioni prese di mira sono quelle di Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Belgorod, Tula, Kaluga e Lipetsk.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
MOSCA

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario