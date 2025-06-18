Mosca, 48 droni ucraini contro la Russia durante la notte

epa12180583 Ukrainian servicemen of a unit of the Volunteer Formation of the United Territorial Community (DFTG) shoot at drones flying towards Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 June 2025. The volunteers are firing with a Browning M2 machine gun and a Kalashnikov rifle and shot down at least one target during the night, the DFTG said. At least 14 people died and more than 60 were injured in Kyiv after Russia launched a large-scale combined attack with at least 32 missiles and nearly 440 drones across Ukraine, according to the State Emergency Service. EPA/STAS KOZLIUK