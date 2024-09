Mosca, 13 feriti nel raid ucraino nella regione di Tver

epa11610236 A smoke rises at the site of a glide bomb shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 17 September 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least six people, including four rescuers, have been injured in the attack in a forest belt near a shopping site in Kharkiv, according to the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV