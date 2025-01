Morto l'ex premier greco Costas Simitis

Greek Prime Minister Costas Simitis gestures during his address announcing the changes in the rulling PASOK party and the 2004 election date, Wednesday 07 January 2004 in Athens. Simitis announced he is stepping down as the head of the ruling socialist party to allow his new succesor lead PASOK to the earlier elections now set for Sunday 07 March. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Giorgos Papandreou (51), is the only candidate to succeed Simitis as the head of the ruling party. EPA/LOUISA GOULIAMAKI