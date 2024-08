Morto in carcere russo un pianista attivista contro la guerra

epa11188991 A prison cell in the jail 'Zellenbau' of the former Nazi concentration camp of Ravensbrueck, in Fuerstenberg, Germany, 29 February 2024. In the Prussian village of Ravensbrueck the SS set up the largest women's concentration camp on German territory from 1939. Between 1939 and 1945 some 132,000 women and children, some 20,000 men and 1,000 girls were registered as prisoners of the camp. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE