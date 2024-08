Morto il fondatore della Witor's, azienda che lanciò il 'boero'

epa11140741 Bonbons are for sale ahead of Valentine's Day at The Chocolate House, a chocolate boutique shop in Washington, DC, USA, 09 February 2024. Consumers of chocolate during Valentine's Day in 2024 will see higher prices than in previous years with the increase of cocoa prices having reached record-setting levels due to poor harvests in west Africa. Global chocolate prices have spiked well beyond inflation and leading chocolate manufacturer Hersheys has warned of limited earnings growth in 2024. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS