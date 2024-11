Morto dopo inseguimento a Milano, si cercano testimoni

epa11741113 Police on duty at the Corvetto neighborhood in Milan, northern Italy, 26 November 2024. About a hundred young people protested in the Corvetto neighborhood overnight, and the day before, on a nearby road, after the death of Ramy Elgaml, a 19-year-old who died in a road accident on the night between 23 and 24 November on a scooter during a chase by the Carabinieri police. EPA/ANDREA FASANI