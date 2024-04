Morto bergamasco dopo incidente in moto a Miami, grave l'amico

epa02694699 A photograph made available 19 April 2011 shows unidentified associates next to the body of Pietro Ferrero, 48, the head of the Italian confectionary group Ferrero after he died in an accident on Victoria Road near Llandudno, Cape Town, South Africa 18 April 2011. According to police spokesman FC van Wyk, Ferrero was cycling along Victoria Road near Llandudno when he fell off his bicycle. A passer-by stopped to assist him and performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). When ambulance services arrived they declared him dead. It is suspected he died of a heart attack. EPA/STR SOUTH AFRICA OUT