Morti assiderati sulla Tete Blanche, è lutto nel Vallese

epa11215215 People light candles during a ceremony after the bodies of five ski tourers were found near Tete Blanche in the Swiss alps mountains, in Vex, Switzerland, 11 March 2024. Five cross-country skiers who went missing during a ski tour in Switzerland were found dead, while a search was still on for the sixth skier. The skiers, five of them members of the same family, went missing around Tete Blanche mountain on Saturday 09 March on the Zermatt-Arolla path, near the Matterhorn mountain that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD