Morti altri 4 militari Israele a Gaza, anche la prima soldatessa
epa11452021 Israeli soldiers with a military vehicle at an undisclosed location near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, 02 July 2024. The Israeli military stated on 02 July that it continued operations in the areas of Shejaiya, Rafah, and central Gaza. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
ROMA, 18 SET - Quattro soldati israeliani sono stati uccisi e diversi altri sono rimasti feriti durante i combattimenti di ieri a Rafah, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza. Lo hanno annunciato stamattina le Forze di difesa israeliane (Idf). Tra le vittime risulta anche la 20enne Agam Naim, sergente paramedico. Le Idf specificano che si stratta della prima soldatessa a morire nell'offensiva di terra contro Hamas, il cui bilancio sale a 348 vittime.
