Morta dopo vaccino, difese sollevano questioni preliminari

epa11719703 A health care worker from Community Health Centre prepares a diphtheria vaccine before administering the vaccine to a child during a School Children's Immunization Month Program (BIAS) in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 14 November 2024. According to Community Health Centre coordinator, Erliana, the purpose of the immunization is to prevent diphtheria caused by infection with the bacteria Corynebacterium diphtheriae. Diphtheria is a contagious disease and attacks the mucous membranes of the nose and throat. the health check program for the children is a routine health checks and immunization for children as a preventive measure for the spread of disease through virus in the community base EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK