Morta a 99 anni Fernanda Biffi, la suocera di Carolina di Monaco

PRI01 - 19880101 - MONACO, MONACO- (FILES) Official undated 1988 photo shows Princess Caroline of Monaco with her three children (L-R) Charlotte, Pierre et Andrea and husband Italian industrialist Stefano Casiraghi, who died in an off-shore boating accident in October 1990. The princess married Prince Ernst August of Hanover in a late-morning civil ceremony 23 January in the royal palace's mirror room in Monaco, according to well-informed sources in the principality. EPA PHOTO AFP/HO