Morawiecki, 'pronti a alleanza con Ppe e Patrioti'

epa11823900 Former Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (R) speaks next to French MEP Marion Marechal Le Pen during a press conference with members of the ECR board after his election as the new president of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR Group) in Brussels, Belgium, 14 January 2025. Morawiecki takes over from Italian Prime Minister Meloni who announced to step down at the end of 2024 and backed him as her successor. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET