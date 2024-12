Monito talebani alle ong, licenza a rischio se lavorano le donne

epa11758693 Afghan medical students attend their final exams at Bakhtar medical college in Kabul, Afghanistan, 05 December 2024. The Taliban government in Afghanistan has announced a ban on women's enrollment in medical institutions, halting their attendance in courses such as midwifery, nursing, dental prosthetics, and laboratory studies, while allowing them to take final exams. This decision, communicated verbally by officials from the Ministry of Public Health, follows a previous decree in December 2022 that barred women from attending public and private universities. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL