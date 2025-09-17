Giornale di Brescia
Monarez,silurata da Rfk per rigore scientifico su vaccini

epa12332209 Current and former CDC workers and supporters gather to greet recently resigned CDC leaders Daniel Jernigan, Debra Houry and Demetre Daskalakis outside the entrance to the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 28 August 2025. The Trump Administration has reportedly fired CDC Director Susan Monarez after less than a month on the job. At least four other top CDC officials have resigned in the wake of the controversy, surrounding vaccines, immunizations and other issues. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
WASHINGTON, 17 SET - In una testimonianza al Senato, Susan Monarez, l'ex direttrice dei Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc) scelta da Donald Trump, ha accusato il segretario alla sanità Robert Kennedy Jr. di averla licenziata perchè lei aveva respinto le sue pressioni affinché approvasse le nuove raccomandazioni sui vaccini prima di averne esaminato le prove scientifiche. "Anche sotto pressione, non potevo sostituire le prove con l'ideologia o compromettere la mia integrità. La politica vaccinale deve essere guidata da dati credibili, non da risultati predeterminati", ha detto.

