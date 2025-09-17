Monarez,silurata da Rfk per rigore scientifico su vaccini

epa12332209 Current and former CDC workers and supporters gather to greet recently resigned CDC leaders Daniel Jernigan, Debra Houry and Demetre Daskalakis outside the entrance to the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 28 August 2025. The Trump Administration has reportedly fired CDC Director Susan Monarez after less than a month on the job. At least four other top CDC officials have resigned in the wake of the controversy, surrounding vaccines, immunizations and other issues. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER