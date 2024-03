Molotov contro Procura in Messico dopo la morte di uno studente

epa11217211 Normalista students from Ayitzinapa protested in front of the facilities of the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) in the municipality of Chilpancingo in Guerrero, Mexico, 12 March 2024. This 12 March, students from Ayotzinapa vandalized the facilities and vehicles of the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) of Guerrero, a state in southern Mexico, where they are protesting after the escape of a state police officer accused of killing a classmate, Yanqui Kothan Gomez. EPA/Jose Luis de la Cruz